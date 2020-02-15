Itumeleng Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor

Itumeleng Khune says Kaizer Chiefs’ teenage shot-stopper Bontle Molefe is his natural goalkeeping successor at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.

The 17-year-old Molefe, who once played for Mpumalanga Black Aces' academy, was promoted to Chiefs’ senior squad from their academy in February last year.

Molefe has been Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge goalkeeper, and their fourth choice in the first team behind Daniel Akpeyi, Khune and Bruce Bvuma.

With Akpeyi now 33 and Khune 32, Molefe might not have to wait too long to be challenging for Chiefs’ keeping position.

Khune, who was 20 when he made his Chiefs debut in 2007, has dominated the Amakhosi and Bafana No 1 jerseys for more than a decade.

He said he believes Molefe will emerge as the natural successor to take over that role, and perhaps even in the next few years.