Soccer

Cape Town City coach Riekerink admits he was under immense pressure

By Mark Gleeson - 10 March 2020 - 10:18
Jan Olde Riekerink has struggled for consistency in regards to results since his arrival.
Jan Olde Riekerink has struggled for consistency in regards to results since his arrival.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink said there was immense pressure on him and his team going into Sunday’s match against Bloemfontein Celtic but the 2-0 win has offered them a chance to look ahead to a top eight place in the premiership standings.

City moved up to 10th spot as they won 2-0 at the Athlone Stadium in a game where they showed glimpses of the old free passing style.

“We came through a pressure game‚ we needed the points to take us away from the relegation zone‚” said the Dutch coach‚ who has taken a while to settle in with his players but now seems to have a much better relationship with them after starting off on a stiff note.

“They players had to do it.”

The game was the first in 22 days for City‚ who had been knocked out of the cup and then had last weekend’s scheduled league game against Mamelodi Sundowns postponed.

“We had time to change a few things in the three weeks and maybe take a bit more of a risk.

“We had trained well and had some good friendly games‚” he said of the time off.

“The players showed a very mature game and it was definitely a step up. You could also see the team spirit‚” the coach added.

Olde Riekerink said the club needed now to press ahead for a top eight finish.

They don’t play again for a fortnight before meeting Chippa United away in East London.

“We can focus now on what is possible above us rather than what is below us‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Chabalala's allegiance now with Celtic

Now that he is finally enjoying some game time at Bloemfontein Celtic, defender Justice Chabalala would love to stay at the club when his loan ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns 'sign three big-name players'

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed three big-name players but coach Pitso Mosimane is keep his cards close to his chest.
Sport
22 hours ago

Pitso reiterates ball in Downs' court

Coach still awaits a new contract.
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X