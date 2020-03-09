Rulani Mokwena likens Chippa Mpengesi to former employers Patrice Motsepe and Irvin Khoza

Mapeza became the third-longest serving coach at Chippa, with a six-month reign.

Dan Malesela and Larsen lasted 14 months and eight months respectively.

Many will describe Chippa as one of the most chaotic clubs because of the way they run their affairs, but Mokwena is not one of them.

Despite the notoriety with which Mpengesi pulls the trigger to dismiss his coaches, the 33-year-old mentor appeared to suggest that the Chippa owner was misunderstood by many.

“I have had a couple of interactions with the chairman. I know a lot has been said about him, but really, I’m taken aback and pleasantly surprised by his human qualities,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena, who has been in the coaching wilderness for the past three months after being fired as interim coach of Orlando Pirates in December over poor results, went as far as to liken Mpengesi to his previous bosses, Sundowns’ billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe and Pirates boss Irvin Khoza.

“Mpengesi’s work ethic, his humility, his passion, he is really ambitious and extremely supportive,” said Mokwena.

“In fact, his leadership qualities remind me a lot of my previous bosses and I think if he continues to work as hard as he is, he will achieve the objectives that he has set out for the club.”

Mokwena was announced coach until the end of the season. He would not be drawn on whether he has ambitions to coach the team beyond the current season.

“I am not even thinking about long term,” he said. “I want to focus on the short term and the short term for me at this moment and time is to make sure I assist the club to remain in the premiership and then we will see after that.”