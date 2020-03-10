Upset Da Gama shifts focus to Downs

Peeved Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama was left guessing as to what will happen when his side host Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday after their dizzy performance at Makhulong Stadium against SuperSport United on Sunday.

"Your guess is as good as mine. I mean, there is nothing to take from this game to our next against Sundowns because there are no positives," an upset Da Gama said ahead of their clash against the Brazilians.

"Four to five players just did not come to the party against SuperSport."

Da Gama was angry after his team went down 0-2 to Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the Absa Premiership fixture.

"Some players approached the game with an amateur attitude. You play so well against Kaizer Chiefs [won 5-4 on penalties in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago] and Golden Arrows [1-1 draw in an away league match] and you think you have arrived," said Da Gama.