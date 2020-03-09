Pitso reiterates ball in Downs' court

Pitso Mosimane says he's done everything in his power to convince Mamelodi Sundowns that he wants to stay on as coach beyond this season and it is now up to the Pretoria club's management to decide whether it wants to offer him a new contract or not.

The 55-year-old mentor has won numerous titles since replacing Johan Neeskens in December 2012 but has not been able to break the deadlock during his long-running contract extension negotiations with Sundowns.

Mosimane's contract ends in June and he admitted that his future remains in the air.

"I don't know," he said when asked about his future. "It's a tough one this one [the contractual negotiations].

"Ok, remember earlier I said 80% of the clauses of the contract have been agreed? So I have complied with 100%.