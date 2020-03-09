Pitso reiterates ball in Downs' court
Pitso Mosimane says he's done everything in his power to convince Mamelodi Sundowns that he wants to stay on as coach beyond this season and it is now up to the Pretoria club's management to decide whether it wants to offer him a new contract or not.
The 55-year-old mentor has won numerous titles since replacing Johan Neeskens in December 2012 but has not been able to break the deadlock during his long-running contract extension negotiations with Sundowns.
Mosimane's contract ends in June and he admitted that his future remains in the air.
"I don't know," he said when asked about his future. "It's a tough one this one [the contractual negotiations].
"Ok, remember earlier I said 80% of the clauses of the contract have been agreed? So I have complied with 100%.
"I have complied with what Sundowns wanted. So I'm waiting for Sundowns now.
"I have long complied and so the ball is in Sundowns' court, it's not me. So there's no more left on me. I don't know, you must ask Sundowns."
Sundowns crashed out of the quarterfinal stage of the CAF Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atterigeville on Saturday.
Mosimane, who has led Sundowns to eight titles since his arrival, including the Champions League in 2016, said he was keen to continue if the club will have him.
"I want to be here. I hope I'm here, but I don't know, we'll see."
Mosimane has won four domestic league titles and will bring a record 10th championship if Downs win it for the third time in a row this season.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.