Chabalala's allegiance now with Celtic

Now that he is finally enjoying some game time at Bloemfontein Celtic, defender Justice Chabalala would love to stay at the club when his loan expires, according to him.

Chabalala is currently on a six-month loan from Orlando Pirates. The centre-back, who has a contract with Pirates that is set to run until June 2021, endured a turbulent spell at the Buccaneers after signing for them from Free State Stars four years ago.

He made a single appearance this season before he moved to Phunya Sele Sele.

And he seems to be reviving his career having already played seven matches for Celtic in all competitions since January. "I'm just happy that I'm playing again. I have played a few games for the team and I will continue to work hard and help them.

"Even though I was not playing at Pirates, the good thing is that I was training and sometimes I was involved in friendly matches."

Asked if he would love to go back to Pirates where he struggled to break into the starting line-up, the 28-year-old said it will be up to the club to decide.