How soccer players can perform magic off-field too

They may perform magic with the ball on the soccer pitch but evidence shows many of our star soccer players lack the basic skills to manage their money and stay on track financially.

As the playing careers of many of our stars come to an end, so do the good rewards for scoring on the field. They find themselves accustomed to an expensive lifestyle they wrongly assumed they could support forever.

Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy, recently appointed as ambassador of Nedbank’s retail banking campaign, revealed recently that learning to work with money is a skill he had to learn fast, and from the right people, when he entered the big-earner league.

“I was a young player from a very underprivileged background and overnight went from handling between ten and twenty rands to handling millions,” McCarthy says. “I realised that the people who suddenly felt they could advise me about my finances, hadn’t done it for themselves. I decided to be more sensible about my money, so that my family could benefit after my playing career comes to an end.”

McCarthy was speaking at Nedbank’s Football and Finance Summit in Sandton last week. The aim of the summit was to share knowledge on topics in football and finance, including developing good money habits.

“When we launched the Money Secrets campaign across the country last year, we found that South Africans struggle to talk about money, which is reflected in the fact that a third of people spend more than they earn and over 10 million people have bad debt,” Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank’s group executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, says.

Nobanda says through the Nedbank Cup they realised that footballers too face tough financial challenges.

Unfortunately, a lot of players fall into the brag trap, chopping and changing cars to flash on Instagram, Ronwen Williams, SuperSport United and Bafana goalkeeper, says.

“As a result, I’ve seen players I look up to going through financial difficulties, [all] because of unwise decisions. I was fortunate to have had people who promoted smart financial decisions,” he says.