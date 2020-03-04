'Disrespectful' players forced Mapeza out

Former Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has blamed unrealistic expectations from the club's management and disrespect from players for his shock resignation on Monday.

A copy of Mapeza's resignation letter was leaked to Sowetan's sister publication The Herald yesterday. In it, Mapeza outlines the reasons for his sudden departure.

"I hereby give notice to terminate my contract with Chippa United with immediate effect," Mapeza's letter reads.

"It is my view that the team is in need of a new voice. As it stands, I do not feel I am able to get the team where it is expected to be for reasons including, but not limited to, the short amount of time I have worked with the team vis-à-vis the expectation of the club and its management.

"The club may benefit from new set of hands with a different skill set and coaching approach.