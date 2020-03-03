I want the Chippa United coaching job, says coach Dan Malesela
Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has said that if the notoriously fickle Port Elizabeth club come calling for his services again, he will take the job.
This despite Malesela, a few months after his previous acrimonious departure from the Port Elizabeth-based club in August 2018, having said he never wanted “to talk about Chippa any more”.
Chippa head coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday, meaning the club are now seeking a fourth coach for the 2019-20 season.
For more go on TimesLIVE