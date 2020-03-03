Soccer

I want the Chippa United coaching job, says coach Dan Malesela

By MARC STRYDOM - 03 March 2020 - 13:07
Former TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela and Jomo Cosmos coach Jomo Sono during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship at Studio 6 on August 13, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Former TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela and Jomo Cosmos coach Jomo Sono during the official launch of the GladAfrica Championship at Studio 6 on August 13, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has said that if the notoriously fickle Port Elizabeth club come calling for his services again, he will take the job.

This despite Malesela, a few months after his previous acrimonious departure from the Port Elizabeth-based club in August 2018, having said he never wanted “to talk about Chippa any more”.

Chippa head coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday, meaning the club are now seeking a fourth coach for the 2019-20 season.

For more go on TimesLIVE

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X