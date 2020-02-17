Chippa United coach positive of dodging axe

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is unfazed by the club position on the PSL log standings as he believes they can survive relegation.

Following their 0-3 thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus, the Chilli Boys find themselves 12th on the log with 22 points from 22 matches.

They are two points ahead of 15th placed AmaZulu who lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows in Durban also on Saturday. Mapeza said his objective now is to help the team survive relegation. "I believe that we will survive, it is not about anybody else, it is me who believes that if we work hard we can survive," Mapeza said. "That's the main objective, to survive relegation. If you look at our position, do you think we have to fight for position three? Do you think it can happen?

"You have to be realistic, we don't want to build a mountain which we can't climb. Our objective is to survive relegation, it doesn't matter which position, I don't want to be too ambitious."