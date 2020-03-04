Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has ‘no grounds’ to launch an appeal, says #Notinmyname

Advocacy group #Notinmyname has slammed convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow’s decision to launch an appeal in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

“Nicholas Ninow has no grounds to apply for anything concerning his conviction, sentence or both.

“It is disconcerting that Ninow and his family continue to be afforded privileges which are nonsensical by nature,” the group’s Themba Masango said.

This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that Ninow was expected to launch an appeal after being jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ninow intended to appeal his conviction and sentence. He pleaded guilty.

“As the respondents to that application, we will be opposing such an application,” Mjonondwane said.