Mapeza unfazed by in-form Gabadinho Mhango
To stop Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, who's arguably in the best form of his life, would take something extraordinary, that's for sure.
Mhango leads the scoring charts with 12 goals. The free-scoring Malawian ace would be hoping to continue with his blistering form when Pirates trade blows with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Nevertheless, Chippa coach Norman Mapeza has no special plans to deal with Mhango. Instead, the Chilli Boys tactician has given an impression they've studied the Bucs attackers as a unit.
"If we are going to concentrate much on Mhango, what about [Thembinkosi] Lorch? What about [Vincent] Pule? What about [Luvuyo] Memela? We work with the whole group. We cannot put much emphasis on one player,'' Mapeza said.
"So, when we train, we train [based on] concentrating on Orlando Pirates as a whole and not about Mhango, not about Wayne Sandilands . no, no, no.''
In the same breath, Mapeza admits that they need to be exceptional to get the better of the high-flying Sea Robbers, who are unbeaten under the stewardship of new coach Josef Zinnbauer, with four wins and a draw.
"We have to work hard. It's all about working hard. We have to go out there and put in more than a thousand percent effort, that's the only solution,'' said the Zimbabwean-born mentor who has six wins, six draws and three losses in 15 games he's overseen at Chippa since arriving in October last year.
"We need to be very organised in terms of how we're going to defend, in terms of how we're going to go forward. We know the challenge we are facing. Pirates are the most consistent team in the second- half of the season, but we are ready for them.''
Mapeza also confirmed they've re-signed forward Ruzaigh Gamildien from second-tier side Steenberg United. However, he's not available for the Pirates showdown.
