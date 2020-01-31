Mapeza unfazed by in-form Gabadinho Mhango

To stop Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, who's arguably in the best form of his life, would take something extraordinary, that's for sure.

Mhango leads the scoring charts with 12 goals. The free-scoring Malawian ace would be hoping to continue with his blistering form when Pirates trade blows with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Nevertheless, Chippa coach Norman Mapeza has no special plans to deal with Mhango. Instead, the Chilli Boys tactician has given an impression they've studied the Bucs attackers as a unit.

"If we are going to concentrate much on Mhango, what about [Thembinkosi] Lorch? What about [Vincent] Pule? What about [Luvuyo] Memela? We work with the whole group. We cannot put much emphasis on one player,'' Mapeza said.

"So, when we train, we train [based on] concentrating on Orlando Pirates as a whole and not about Mhango, not about Wayne Sandilands . no, no, no.''