Chippa coach Norman Mapeza wants PSL players to learn from European counterparts
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is rubbing his hands at the thought of a run in the Nedbank Cup after his side ousted defending champions TS Galaxy on Wednesday, but the hard task-master was not completely satisfied with the comprehensive 3-0 win.
Galaxy became the third holder of SA’s FA Cup in a row to be ousted from the competition in the first round, after SuperSport United in 2018 and Free State Stars last year, as goals from Ruzaigh Gamildien and Augustine Kwem (two) in the second half sealed their fate.
Chippa were deserved winners on a wet night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, their first win in five games that Mapeza hopes will give them some momentum in the league, even if he admits he was still not satisfied with some of their play.
"It is decision-making and the passing. We were supposed to play one-touch and did not, so it is frustration. [PSL] footballers should watch games on TV and learn from those guys in Europe, because it will make our jobs easier,” Mapeza said.
"I was not happy with the decision-making, we were just giving the ball away. It was not on. We won the game, that is the main thing. But as a coach you are never satisfied. We scored three goals. In the first half we could have got one or two more, but there are positives.
"We were able to capitalise on the mistakes and I am happy for the boys. It is always good motivation when you win a game, so that momentum and belief will be taken into our next match.”
Mapeza played a number of his fringe stars, who have not featured much in the campaign, including former Nedbank Ke Yona Team graduate Thabiso Lebitso and defender Athini Jodwana.
"I don't think it would be wise to use the word reserves,” he said of them.
“They are guys who can come through in the second half of the season. They did well. There is room for improvement, but we will keep helping them so that they understand what we want as a club.”
Chippa are next in action away at Mamelodi Sundowns in the league on February 15.