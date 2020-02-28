Tebogo Makobela feels suited for battle

"It's an important game for us. We have to work hard to get a win," he said.

"Now that we are out of the Nedbank Cup we will have enough time to focus on the league to try and get ourselves away from the relegation zone.

"We have been working hard at training because we feel we don't deserve to be where we are on the log."

It was a win against Usuthu that sparked the turnaround that saw the Chilli Boys go five matches unbeaten in the first half of the season. The Port Elizabeth side will be hoping for a repeat performance.

With the advantage of playing at home, Makobela said they will be banking on their supporters to help them get a win against AmaZulu.