Tebogo Makobela feels suited for battle
Chippa United right-back Tebogo Makobela is hoping coach Norman Mapeza affords him some rare game time when they face AmaZulu in an Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
The 27-year-old joined Chippa in the middle of 2018 from Jomo Cosmos and has had limited opportunities to prove his worth.
Tomorrow's match will be a battle between two sides looking to avoid relegation
Chippa are 12th on the log with 22 points. Only two points separates them and opponents AmaZulu, who are in the last place with 20 points.
With results not coming for Mapeza, there could be some reshuffling of the starting line-up.
Makobela is aware that the fixture will not be a walk in the park and he knows what will be expected of him if he is given the chance to play.
"It's an important game for us. We have to work hard to get a win," he said.
"Now that we are out of the Nedbank Cup we will have enough time to focus on the league to try and get ourselves away from the relegation zone.
"We have been working hard at training because we feel we don't deserve to be where we are on the log."
It was a win against Usuthu that sparked the turnaround that saw the Chilli Boys go five matches unbeaten in the first half of the season. The Port Elizabeth side will be hoping for a repeat performance.
With the advantage of playing at home, Makobela said they will be banking on their supporters to help them get a win against AmaZulu.
