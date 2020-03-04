AmaZulu put coach Vukusic on ice

Suspended AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic sounded disappointed soon after he was put on special leave following a string of poor results with the club.

Vukusic was suspended yesterday by AmaZulu with former striker Ayanda Dlamini, who was recently appointed as his assistant, to take over the reins.

Asked if he was disappointed with the club's decision, Vukusic was reluctant to comment. "Well, I'm meeting the management before I can start commenting on anything. Right now I won't say anything before I finalise everything with the club," Vukusic explained to Sowetan yesterday.