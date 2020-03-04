AmaZulu put coach Vukusic on ice
Suspended AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic sounded disappointed soon after he was put on special leave following a string of poor results with the club.
Vukusic was suspended yesterday by AmaZulu with former striker Ayanda Dlamini, who was recently appointed as his assistant, to take over the reins.
Asked if he was disappointed with the club's decision, Vukusic was reluctant to comment. "Well, I'm meeting the management before I can start commenting on anything. Right now I won't say anything before I finalise everything with the club," Vukusic explained to Sowetan yesterday.
In a terse statement, AmaZulu said Vukusic had been suspended "in order for the club to deal with internal issues".
The ex-Polokwane City coach took over from Cavin Johnson in September last year and has won one game this year as Usuthu find themselves rock-bottom on the Absa Premiership log standings with seven games remaining.
His record at Usuthu is not good for reading as he added 18 points in 18 matches with 10 defeats, five victories and three draws.
According to sources, AmaZulu are already looking at Norman Mapeza as a possible replacement for Vukusic. Mapeza resigned as Chippa United coach on Monday.
