Soccer

Now Amavarara want Sundowns next

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 12 February 2020 - 13:46
Mahlaba Masase of Super Eagles and Pule Victor Ntsane of Amavarara FC during the 2020 Nedbank Cup launch on January 09, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

"Underestimate us at your own peril" is the warning from Amavarara FC to fellow competitors in the Nedbank Cup.

The club from Komani, formerly Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, have progressed to the last 16 of the Ke Yona competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane brought the name Amavarara to prominence as he expressed his wish to be drawn against them.

"Next round can I also get a nice draw like others? I've got Champions League and the domestic league, I need a breather. Can I get Amavarara please?"

Amavarara chairman Lusapho Mzwakali hit back, saying it is his wish to face Sundowns in the quarterfinals.

"He [Mosimane] must just stay in the tournament and not be kicked out, then he will find out for himself what Amavarara is all about. . We also want him here at home. Sundowns is our primary wish in the next round and we will not disappoint him (Mosimane)," Mzwakali told Sowetan.

Sundowns have been drawn against Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the last 16 while Amavarara will take on Black Leopards in Venda.

"It's a difficult one because it's away and it is very hot there. We will have to go early and acclimatise," he said.

The name Amavarara is an old colloquial term in the region that refers to people who are "pathfinders or pioneers".

Amavarara, coached by former Mthatha Bucks player Mzunani Mgwigwi, beat Super Eagles 2-1 in the first round. The team is captained by Victor Ntsane and Nkosomzi Mbenyana.

Ntsane said the team is looking to go far in the R7m tournament. "We have always wanted to play in this tournament. Any team that comes our way, we have the belief that we can beat anyone."

