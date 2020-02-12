Now Amavarara want Sundowns next

"Underestimate us at your own peril" is the warning from Amavarara FC to fellow competitors in the Nedbank Cup.

The club from Komani, formerly Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, have progressed to the last 16 of the Ke Yona competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane brought the name Amavarara to prominence as he expressed his wish to be drawn against them.

"Next round can I also get a nice draw like others? I've got Champions League and the domestic league, I need a breather. Can I get Amavarara please?"

Amavarara chairman Lusapho Mzwakali hit back, saying it is his wish to face Sundowns in the quarterfinals.