How a grade 10 learner jumped to his death

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has given details about how a grade 10 learner from Ferndale High School jumped to his death.

Reuben Kelebogile Molopyane inexplicably jumped to his death on Tuesday morning, leaving his fellow learners and teachers traumatised.

Lesufi on Wednesday visited the school in Joburg north where he provided details about the learner’s death.

“There’s CCTV footage of what transpired before the incident - I didn’t watch it because I dont think I’ll be able to cope. But I am told that the learner ran out of a classroom on the third floor and jumped over the barrier,” Lesufi said.

He said the incident occurred at around 9:30am while learners were changing classes.

He was speaking moments after the school’s principal led him to the classroom from which Molopyane ran out from before jumping.