Derby rivals seek cup redemption

It will be a case of seeking redemption when Polokwane City and Baroka face off in the Nedbank Cup last 32 Limpopo derby at Peter Mobaka Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The two teams head into this fixture looking to revive their season, as they have plunged into the relegation zone in the Absa Premiership.

They both believe victory will go a long way in improving their confidence as they look to better their position on the log.

"A victory for us will mean a lot since we are not in a good position on the log. So, if we can win on Tuesday [tonight] things will go smoothly for us," Jabulani Maluleke, City's veteran captain, said yesterday.

"We just have to win this game and take momentum to the league matches. The coach spoke to us at training that we should take one game at a time and enjoy ourselves. Not to get pressure on ourselves, if we get the pressure that's where things won't be easy for us, we just have to be positive."