Highlands Park out to turn tables on Chiefs

Highlands Park will be going into their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Kaizer Chiefs later this month hoping it's a case of third time lucky.

The Lions of the North have already failed in two attempts to beat Amakhosi this season, losing 3-2 and 3-0.

Coach Owen da Gama is keeping his fingers crossed for a change of fortune for his troops against the Glamour Boys in a game where they will be hoping to avenge those defeats.

"You always want the smaller teams [in the Cup draw]. I think everybody was looking for smaller teams. Top teams wanted smaller clubs and got their wishes during the draw," Da Gama told Sowetan yesterday.

"The most important thing is, we played Chiefs twice and they have beaten us twice. We learned a lot from them and even now when we play them for the third time, we will learn and grow more as a team.

"Maybe third-time lucky."