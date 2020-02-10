SuperSport United now cast their eyes on continental laurels

After their elimination from the Nedbank Cup, SuperSport United will now try to qualify for continental football.

United exited the Ke Yona Cup after a 0-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria at the weekend.

With their cup ambitions for the season over, United will look to finish as high as possible to stand a chance of qualifying for either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

A first or second place finish in the Absa Premiership secures a Champions League spot, while a third place finish books a ticket to the Confederation Cup.

"Of course, going back to continental football is our ambition," United coach Kaitano Tembo said.

"The season is not yet over. There is still a lot to play for. We will try to finish as high as possible."

Tembo added that his team were unlucky to lose against their star-studded neighbours.

"In terms of possession we had more of it and got into good areas.

"Probably, we just lacked the killer instinct. We were unfortunate to concede the goal."

Nedbank Cup first round results:

Sundowns 1, SuperSport 0; Highlands Park 2, Uthongathi 0; Chiefs 1, Royal Eagles 0; Passion 2, Real Kings 3; Celtic 4, AmaZulu 1; Amavarara 2, Super Eagles 1; Vaal University 2, Arrows 2 (Vaal won on penalties); Stellenbosch 2, Maritzburg 2 (Maritzburg won on penalties).