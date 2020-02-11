Fixture backlog blues for Wits

As they're almost five games behind in the league programme and in the Nedbank Cup last 16, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt doubts if they have enough playing personnel to tackle the gruelling schedule.

Wits booked their berth in the Nedbank Cup last 16 by dispatching Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties in the first round at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

Their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they have since been eliminated from the group phase, left the Students with a backlog of league games.

The university club begin playing catch-up by hosting Maritzburg United at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Wits then face Baroka away three days later and that will be followed by a fixture at home to Highlands Park on February 19. Hunt's men also have a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tie on the weekend of February 22/23.