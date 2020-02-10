Thapelo Morena out for the rest of season

Mamelodi Sundowns have suffered a big blow as one of their most important players, Thapelo Morena, is set to miss the rest of the season.

Morena suffered a horrific injury when he fractured his ankle, and caused ligament damage in Saturday's 1-0 Nedbank Cup first round win over SuperSport United.

The 26-year-old left the field on a stretcher in the 69th minute at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The club confirmed yesterday that he would undergo surgery, ruling him out of the season.

"It's a difficult one with Thapelo. We need him for the league and Champions League. He is an important player for us," coach Pitso Mosimane said.

"I don't have the proper information from the doctor, but he went to hospital. The ankle went out of the joint but brought itself back in which we can say is a positive."

The Brazilians edged United with a Sibusiso Vilakazi goal in the 24th minute, assisted by Morena, to advance to the Nedbank Cup last 16.