Pitso gets his wish in cup draw

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was granted his wish in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in Johannesburg last night.

After his side had a tough last 32 fixture where they had to battle with Tshwane rivals SuperSport United where they won 1-0, Mosimane had asked for a favourable draw this time between Amavarara and Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

He would have jumped up and down with joy as his side was pitted against VUT, a team he wanted in the last 16.

VUT surprised many as they edged Golden Arrows 6-5 on penalty shootout to advance to this stage of the competition.

However, the pick of the draw saw Highlands Park being pitted against Kaizer Chiefs and the match will be at Makhulong Stadium. Chiefs struggled to beat minnows Royal Eagles in the last 32 and perhaps a PSL team was what they needed this time.