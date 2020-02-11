Pitso gets his wish in cup draw
Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was granted his wish in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in Johannesburg last night.
After his side had a tough last 32 fixture where they had to battle with Tshwane rivals SuperSport United where they won 1-0, Mosimane had asked for a favourable draw this time between Amavarara and Vaal University of Technology (VUT).
He would have jumped up and down with joy as his side was pitted against VUT, a team he wanted in the last 16.
VUT surprised many as they edged Golden Arrows 6-5 on penalty shootout to advance to this stage of the competition.
However, the pick of the draw saw Highlands Park being pitted against Kaizer Chiefs and the match will be at Makhulong Stadium. Chiefs struggled to beat minnows Royal Eagles in the last 32 and perhaps a PSL team was what they needed this time.
Bidvest Wits, who defeated Orlando Pirates at the weekend, will host Chippa United.
Bloemfontein Celtic who thumped AmaZulu 4-1 will host tricky Maritzburg United.
Hungry Lion, who defeated Jomo Cosmos, will wait for tonight's results between Polokwane City and Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby to see who they will meet.
There is another match tonight between Zizwe United v Happy Wanderers. A winner of this fixture will play TS Sporting.
Matches will be played on the weekend of February 21 and 22, with the PLS expected to determine other dates and exact venues and kick-off times in due course.
Nedbank Cup full fixtures
PLK City/Baroka v Hungry Lion; Zizwe United/ Wanderers v TS Sporting; Mbombela v Real Kings; Sundowns v VUT; Wits v Chippa; Highlands v Chiefs; Celtic v Maritzburg; Leopards v Amavarara.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.