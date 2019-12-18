Sipho Mbule not resting on his laurels as he seeks fitness

Having played only three full games of the 13 league outings he's featured in this season, in-form SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule is hellbent on improving his fitness levels.

"There's no way a player can say he's satisfied with his fitness level . there is always room for improvement.

"I am working very hard to be in a better shape than I am in," said Mbule, who was named Absa Premiership Player of the Month for November yesterday.

"But I cannot say that the reason I hardly finish a game is because of fitness, I think most of the time I get substituted because of the coach's tactics. But yes, I am determined to have that extra stamina."

Mbule, 21, has taken this season by storm, netting three goals in 13 league appearances. However, the budding midfield maestro is not resting on his laurels. "I want to score more goals and also create more scoring chances for my teammates.