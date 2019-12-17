Chiefs coach Middendorp: 'No obligation to wish new Pirates boss Zinnbauer the best'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed that he does not know much about his fellow German and new Orlando Pirates counterpart Josef Zinnbauer‚ but said he should be given a chance to prove himself.

The 49-year-old and largely unknown Zinnbauer was announced as Pirates’ new head coach last week to replace Milutin “Micho” Sredojević‚ with caretaker Rulani Mokwena moving back to the role of assistant.

“I know him by name and you must understand that he is nearly 20 years younger than me‚” said Middendorp after he was announced as the Absa Premiership coach of the month for November at the PSL’s offices on Tuesday afternoon.

Exciting SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule was named as the player of the month‚ as Middendorp became the first coach to receive the monthly coaching award three times in succession.

Middendorp continued: “This means he came into another era because I left Germany years ago.

“Of course it’s not that you are not capable or able to understand a certain person. But again‚ give him a clear chance and clear opportunity to manage the team.

“I have no obligation to wish him the best‚ assess or make comments about him.”