Teboho Mokoena's stunner seals win

A brilliant free-kick from Teboho Mokoena sealed a 1-0 victory for South Africa over the Ivory Coast and kept them on course for a semifinal place at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations.

Mokoena blasted home a long-range set-piece to add to his gallery of spectacular goals and earn the side three precious points after it had looked as though it would be a frustrating evening with a number of missed chances.

Coach David Notoane's side move to four points from their two Group B matches and victory over Nigeria on Friday will ensure a place in the last four as the side hunts a top three finish at the tournament to earn a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.