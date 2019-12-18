Ernst Middendorp welcomes German 'derby'

"Es ist wunderbar!" This German phrase, means "it's wonderful", and it sums up the reaction of Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp to the appointment of fellow German Jozef Zinnbauer as the new Orlando Pirates coach.

Last week Pirates announced the arrival of Zinnbauer, 49, on a three-year contract. It means the next Soweto derby will be a battle between two German tacticians.

Middendorp admits that there will be an interesting twist to the next derby in February.

"It's nice but we are global players as coaches, it doesn't matter if you are South African or German, Zambian or Zimbabwean," he said.

"We are coaches in the PSL who are global players. It will happen that coaches from SA will coach in other countries and leagues worldwide."