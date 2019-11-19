Molefi Ntseki ready to throw youth internationals into Bafana fold

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has indicated that he may be ready to introduce under-23 players to the senior team.

When the former under-17 national team coach was appointed at Bafana, it was expected that his team would be made up of players from the youth teams. However, Ntseki has delayed introducing youngsters into the senior squad and mainly retained the players who formed the core of Stuart Baxter's team.

This is perhaps about to change as Ntseki is looking to injected youthful vigour into Bafana.

"Part of what we spoke about was the need to have players who can help the current players. If you look at Kamohelo [Mokotjo] and Dean [Furman], they are the two obvious choices at defensive midfield," Ntseki said.

"We need to profile two or more players who can come in... like in the under-23 we have Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Athenkosi Dlala. It is important for us to look at such positions."