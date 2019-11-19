Soccer

Molefi Ntseki ready to throw youth internationals into Bafana fold

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 19 November 2019 - 09:25
Molefi Ntseki coach of Bafana Bafana is looking to injected youthful vigour into his team.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has indicated that he may be ready to introduce under-23 players to the senior team.

When the former under-17 national team coach was appointed at Bafana, it was expected that his team would be made up of players from the youth teams. However, Ntseki has delayed introducing youngsters into the senior squad and mainly retained the players who formed the core of Stuart Baxter's team.

This is perhaps about to change as Ntseki is looking to injected youthful vigour into Bafana.

"Part of what we spoke about was the need to have players who can help the current players. If you look at Kamohelo [Mokotjo] and Dean [Furman], they are the two obvious choices at defensive midfield," Ntseki said.

"We need to profile two or more players who can come in... like in the under-23 we have Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Athenkosi Dlala. It is important for us to look at such positions."

Ntseki guided Bafana to their first official win under his tenure when they defeated Sudan 1-0 at the weekend.

Bafana had tight schedule last week that included back-to-back clashes with Ghana (lost 2-0) and Sudan, which they emerged from with three points out of a possible six.

"There was nothing I could do about the travelling or complain because it was a decision of CAF. The players were complaining about being tired but we had to psyche them up.

"In the national team you don't even have time to work with individual players, especially when it comes to the technical aspect of the game. We had two sessions before Ghana and one session before Sudan," he said.

Now the team will have a lengthy interval in the Afcon qualifiers and will resume them next year in September against island nation São Tomé and Príncipe.

