Family hopes Khanya Cekeshe will be home soon

The family for #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe is crossing fingers for him to spend Christmas at home.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a remission of sentence for 14,000 offenders.

Minister of justice Ronald Lamola said the remission meant that Cekeshe qualified "immediately" for parole.

Cekeshe has been incarcerated at Leeuwkop Prison in Johannesburg since December 2017 after being sentenced to eight years of which three were suspended. This was after he was convicted on public violence and malicious damage to property charges.

He would have qualified for parole in February.

Speaking on behalf of Cekeshe family, his uncle Mnikelo Madala, 37, said the family welcomed the news.