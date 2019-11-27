PSL, Safpu tackle rogue agents

Bogus football agents beware! The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has canvassed the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to go after agents who are in the business of milking players.

Spurred by their improved relations with the PSL, the union wants to tackle the scourge of rogue agents.

"We have maintained that players are being overcharged for things like contract negotiations. Some agents charge 20 percent for that [for signings on-fee]," Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said.

"It can't be that agents make money from players and none of that money goes back into football. We need a structure within the union that looks at the interest of the players.

"It cannot be that a player only sees an agent when it's time to negotiate."

The PSL has given Safpu a seat at the dinner table after it was announced yesterday that the organisations have signed a bargaining agreement.