I will take Celtic to Fifa - Patrick Tignyemb

By terminating the contract of their skipper Patrick Tignyemb for an alleged "abusive rant" without even hauling him to a disciplinary committee, cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic could find themselves on the wrong books of Fifa.

As a foreigner, Tignyemb's matter will head straight to world football's controlling body and Celtic would be expected to pay the departed goalkeeper the remainder of his contract.

Taking Celtic's financial woes into consideration, this issue is likely to be a protracted affair and mimic the case involving AmaZulu and Namibian player Phineas Nambandi.

Should the Mangaung club fail to pay Tignyemb, they risk suffering the same fate as Usuthu, who were docked six points for refusing to pay Nambandi after terminating his deal in 2014. The Durban club subsequently forked out more than R1m to compensate the player.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe confirmed they were studying the matter, believing there are irregularities.