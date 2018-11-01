Details have emerged of the alleged assault of South African Football Players Union (Safpu) vice president Tebogo Monyai by a National First Division (NFD) club official in Cape Town on Saturday night.

A charge of common assault and intimidation was laid at Cape Town police station against the official of an NFD club – whose name is known to SowetanLIVE‚ but cannot be revealed due to legal reasons – by Monyai on Tuesday.

Details of the alleged assault are contained in the charge sheet‚ which SowetanLIVE is in possession of.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said on Thursday morning that the organisation’s belief was that the alleged assault was motivated by retaliation for various rulings that have gone against the club‚ in cases that were supported by the players’ union.

“Look‚ we are going to meet with the entire [Safpu] team [on Thursday] to really look into this thing. Because we have spoken about it briefly‚” Gaoshubelwe said.

“But of course it would seem to relate to these quite a number of cases that we have won against the club.”

The charge sheet reveals that Monyai was allegedly punched several times by the club owner.

Monyai’s statement says he was at Cubana Lounge with friends on Saturday night at about 11.30pm.

“I met the club official … who was seated with a well-known Safa referee‚” Monyai’s statement reads.

“I then greeted the referee and him. He (the club official) started saying I am a goat and a pretender.

“The Safa referee advised me to walk away and leave him alone‚ and I did that.

“He (the club official) later called me back to where he was. … He then started threatening me and telling me I will die young in football.

“I asked him why he was saying that‚ and what‚ was he going to kill me? He just punched me in the face several times‚ and in the process‚ as I was blocking‚ my Hublot wrist watch was broken and damaged.

“The Safa referee and the bouncers at Cubana started escorting me out and I didn’t even fight back.”

Gaoshubelwe said the club official had offered an apology for the incident and to pay to replace Monyai’s expensive Hublot watch.

Safpu will discuss in their meeting whether to drop the charges against the club official.

But Gaoshubelwe said‚ given the seriousness of the matter‚ and factoring in that the Safpu’s officials cannot afford to be targets of intimidation‚ such a decision would not be taken lightly.

The club official‚ and a spokesman for the team in question‚ could not be reached for comment.