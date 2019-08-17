Ex-Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic’s ‘soul in pain’ as he travels to see ill mother

“My soul is in pain,” was Milutin Sredojevic’s characteristically emotional response at having resigned on Friday as coach of Orlando Pirates.

The coach’s resignation was announced in a bombshell statement on Pirates’ official website late on Friday night.

Contacted by SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday morning, Sredojevic was already in Istanbul, Turkey, in transit to his home country Serbia, where his mother is seriously ill with breast cancer.

The 49-year-old said he could not preempt any official announcement that would be made by Pirates on his reasons for leaving the Soweto giants in such abrupt fashion, on the eve of Bucs’ 6pm MTN8 quarterfinal against Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.