Illinois jury to hear sentencing arguments in gruesome slaying of Chinese student

A jury that convicted an Illinois man in the kidnapping and gruesome murder of a Chinese graduate student will soon begin deliberations about whether Brendt Christensen will spend the rest of his life in prison or be put to death.

Closing arguments in the sentencing phase of Christensen's trial will begin on Wednesday.

A federal jury in Peoria, Illinois, found Christensen, 29, guilty last month of the abduction and murder of Yingying Zhang, a 26-year-old student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty under U.S. kidnapping laws. Defense attorneys are seeking to spare Christensen, 29, with a life sentence.