Violence on the rise at KZN varsity

Violence troubling the University of Zululand has forced its vice-chancellor Xoliswa Mtose to walk with bodyguards on campus, fearing that she could be harmed.

This was revealed during an inquiry on transformation at universities conducted by the Commission for Gender Equality in Johannesburg yesterday.

Mtose told the inquiry that when she arrived at her office, she convinced council to stop providing bodyguards to her as she felt it was not necessary.

"The chairperson of council later came to me and said 'write me a letter stating that you have refused the bodyguards and sign it. If anything happens to you, I should be able to give it to your family to say this is what you chose'. I believed there was no need then, but now I see there is," Mtose said.

"In my office, I have not changed the windows, it has bullets marks on the windows where people were shooting the vice-chancellor from the outside."

Mtose said the killing of the dean of the faculty of arts Gregory Kamwendo, had made the sentiment around violence at the university worse.

Kamwendo was killed allegedly for refusing to approve dissertations which did not meet the requirements.