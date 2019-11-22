Fifa break good for Chiefs coach

Capricious Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has sounded satisfied about the work they've done during the recent Fifa break.

With the suspension of three of his regulars in Mulomowandau Mathoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Willard Katsande for their Telkom Knockout semifinal encounter against fellow high-flyers Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday [3pm], Middendorp has implied he utilised the latest Fifa hiatus to prepare their fringe players.

"It [the Fifa break] is always a chance to look into settling or assembling or try to find out who should be an addition, probably to be available," said Middendorp at the Chiefs' media open-day at their base in Naturena yesterday.

"We looked at what are the options. how far is [Siphosakhe] Ntiya-Ntiya, how far is the young guy [Nkosingiphile] Ngcobo, how far is Njabulo Blom to use him, to watch him on the training and to watch him play in the Diski team. to see which players can jump in."