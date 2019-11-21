SA's Olympic hopes not over

The SA Olympic team may have lost 3-0 to hosts Egypt in the semifinals of the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday, but the David Notoane-coached troops still have a chance to qualify for the Olympics, needing to beat Ghana in the third-place play-off tomorrow (4.30pm).

Egypt's win over SA was marred by a number of poor decisions by Senegalese referee Daouda Gueye, with the most controversial one being the penalty the hosts were awarded to score the first goal.

SA defender Thendo Mukumela was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, when he was clearly way out of the box.

Ramadan Sobhi converted the resultant penalty before Abdel Magdy's brace put the match to bed. In his post-match media conference, Notoane was interrupted by the celebrating Egyptian players, who sprayed water on him.