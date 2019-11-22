Kaizer Chiefs have pronounced that Itumeleng Khune is “fully fit”‚ perhaps opening the way for the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to be between the posts in Sunday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal against Maritzburg United.

With in-form Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi suspended it has been presumed all week that understudy Bruce Bvuma would take the gloves at Mbombela Stadium in a huge match for Amakhosi‚ as they seek to overturn an unprecedented four seasons without a trophy.

Chiefs‚ though‚ surprisingly announced on their website on Friday morning that Khune – who coach Ernst Middendorp had indicated was not quite yet ready to play‚ and who seemed more preoccupied with a sensational marriage proposal last weekend – is “back to full fitness”.

“Ahead of their trip to Nelspruit for the Telkom Knockout Cup on the weekend‚ Itumeleng Khune is medically fit and has joined the team in full training‚” Chiefs posted in an injury update story on KaizerChiefs.com.

“Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in the game against Baroka FC in September.”