Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has urged fans and observers not to get carried away as the premiership leaders continue to set the pace after a blistering start to the season.

The resurgent Chiefs are unrecognisable from the side that struggled last season and coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges enjoy a healthy 10-point lead at the summit with 28 points from eleven matches after nine wins‚ one draw and one loss.

“We are happy but it is still early days‚” Motaung said with a smile on Thursday afternoon after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) where chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the league has surpassed the R1 billion mark in revenue.

Motaung‚ who was rushing out of the meeting‚ did not want to dwell too much on Chiefs’ impressive start to the season but the club’s fans have confidently declared that the league title is heading to the club's headquarters in Naturena in the south of Johannesburg at the end of the season in May.

Asked for his views coach Middendorp's impact at Chiefs since arriving in December last year‚ Motaung said the German mentor has done a sterling job.

The Chiefs boss said he was also satisfied with the progress that the technical team and the players are making.

“So far‚ so good‚” was his short answer as he walked out of the meeting.

Defending champions and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand but it is going to take some doing on their part to overhaul the points difference that Chiefs have opened up at the top.