Parker dived like he was getting into a swimming pool‚ says irate Pirates boss

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena was clearly enraged with the penalty that gave bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs a 3-2 victory over his side at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. He likened Bernard Parker’s fall to the ground when he was touched by Paseka Mako to a big dive into a swimming pool.

“Parker goes and gets a swimming pool [dive]‚ but I can’t talk too much about it‚” Mokwena said of the 84th-minute penalty‚ which helped Chiefs break their five-year winless run against their rivals in the Absa Premiership.

“Like I said‚ I’ve watched it‚” said Mokwena of the penalty incident. “I’ve gone inside and watched it time and time again. My analysts have shown me all the incidents.”

The Bucs coach went on to say he believed Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp‚ having looked at the footage‚ would find it in his heart to agree with him.

“I know that coach Ernst does his homework and I know he’s going to watch the incidents. He’s a man of integrity and I think he will accept some of the things that happened on the pitch.

“I think after he watches ... he will come back and he will be honest and say some of the incidents really‚ really are unfortunate.

“It really shouldn’t be on the pitch‚” he said.