Fringe players get chance to win David Notoane's nod in Egypt

The upcoming Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) gives a number of fringe players a platform to prove to their clubs' coaches that they're worthy of starting berths.

The U-23 Afcon, an eight-nation tournament that will determine three nations to represent Africa at next year's Tokyo, Japan, Olympics, is schedule for November 8-11 in Egypt. To acclimatise and measure their readiness for the tournament, South Africa clash with the hosts in Cairo in an international friendly on Sunday (3pm).

While the final squad hasn't been confirmed, a number of players in the provisional team that travelled to Egypt are fringe players who're eager to make it to the tournament and play their hearts out to show their clubs' mentors they deserve to play.

Such players are the likes of Orlando Pirates left-back Bongani Sam, Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana and Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Darren Johnson.