Soccer

Gift Links' next target is Bafana Bafana

By Sihle Ndebele - 12 September 2019 - 11:44
U-23 midfielder Gift Links.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

In the wake of inspiring SA Olympics team to qualify for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, left winger Gift Links believes more players from the side stand a good chance of graduating to Bafana Bafana.

To book their berth at the eight-nation Afcon, to be staged in Egypt in November, SA had to dispatch Zimbabwe 5-0 on aggregate in the last round of the qualifiers.

The David Notoane-coached national team scored all the five goals in the first leg at Orlando Stadium last week, holding Zimbabwe to a goalless draw in the return leg in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

