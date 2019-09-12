Gift Links' next target is Bafana Bafana

Links, who recently left Cape Town City for Danish top-flight side Aarhus, has predicted a bright future for his U-23 teammates. The tricky winger feels the next step for them is Bafana.

"I think most of these U-23 players will soon go to Bafana. We are all playing well, we are outstanding. Qualifying for the U-23 Afcon will open doors for us to play for Bafana,'' said Links, who started the second leg after being an unused substitute in the first leg.

Links, 20, also cannot wait to launch his career abroad with Aarhus. With age still on his side, the ex-Platinum Stars attacking midfielder wants to use his stint in Denmark as a stepping stone to superior European leagues.

"It's every player's dream to leave his country and try his luck overseas, so I am very excited. I am still young and I think it will help me that I am going there at this age . to move to better leagues in future,'' Links stated.

The lad from Rustenburg in the North West is no stranger to plying his trade outside of SA, having joined the Citizens from Egyptian Premier League outfit Al Assiouty Sport in July last year.

"Playing in Egypt really helped me a lot because I stayed far away from my family. Now I am stronger, so going to Denmark ... I know what to expect,'' added Links.