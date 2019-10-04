Coach David Notoane expressed satisfaction with SA’s draw for next month’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ but was quick to point out whatever was pulled out of the hat for Amagluglug was always going to be an imposing task.

Notoane’s charges will take on the Ivory Coast‚ Nigeria and Zambia in Group B of the eight-team tournament from November 8-22.

The top three finishers at the tournament go on to the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Notoane could afford a smile as he watched the draw proceedings on Wednesday night in Alexandria.

“I think the draw is very‚ very good‚” he told TimesLIVE from Egypt.

“It was always going to be a tough one‚ in both groups‚ given the quality of the teams but on the balance of how it turned out‚ I think we are in a group of derbies -- South Africa versus Zambia‚ Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

“Group A is a group of death with all the west Africans and the host country‚ so I think I’m very‚ very happy.”

Hosts Egypt‚ Cameroon‚ Ghana and Mali are in Group A.