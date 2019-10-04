U-23 Afcon draw brings cheer to skipper Tercious Malepe

SA Under-23 skipper Tercious Malepe has reacted to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw with glee.

The David Notoane-coached side have been drawn with Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Zambia in Group B of this tournament, hosted by Egypt from November 8-22.

The top three finishers will represent Africa at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I do not think we will struggle. I can say that it's an easy draw because we have a very good bunch of players," said 22-year-old Malepe.

"We have to prepare ourselves well, especially mentally. I believe we can achieve our goal of reaching the final. The current crop of players has been together for a long time, so there's that understanding among us as players."