Constant axe at Chippa puzzles even Rhulani Manzini

Chippa United remain the only winless team in the league, and the chopping and changing of coaches looks to be the root of their poor start to the season.

Barely nine games into the new campaign, Chippa have already fired two coaches in Clinton Larsen and Duran Francis. Zimbabwean mentor Norman Mapeza has since succeeded the latter after signing a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth-based side last week.

Francis, who had assumed the coaching role as a caretaker after Larsen's dismissal, was shown the door after just two games - a goalless stalemate at home to Bloemfontein Celtic and a 1-0 defeat away to Maritzburg United.

Larsen was relieved of his duties after five games, with three draws and two losses. Striker Rhulani Manzini doesn't beat about the bush, admitting that the continual coaching changes have impacted on their mediocre start to the campaign.