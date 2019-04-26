‘If Mpengesi decides to fire me‚ it will be his decision‚’ says Chippa coach Larsen

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is targeting their two matches against Cape Town City and Polokwane City in the next 10 days to save the club from the ignominy of relegation at the end of the season.

Chippa host City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday and they travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium to take on Polokwane next Saturday (May 4)‚ while their last match of the season is against Kaizer Chiefs at home (May 11).

“We have another tough one against Cape Town City on Friday‚ then we have Polokwane City thereafter and I would like to get the job done in those two games because I don’t want to leave it for the last game‚” Larsen said after his team lost 3-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday.