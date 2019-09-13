Manzinis pose threat to Pirates

The two Manzinis at Chippa United have given Orlando Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena much to ponder.

Pirates will play host to the Chilli Boys at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm) in an Absa Premiership clash.

Lerato and Rhulani Manzini (who are unrelated) have not had the best strike rate, but Mokwena acknowledges the danger they both pose.

"You have to look after the two Manzinis who they use as outlets on the transition," he said. "They are both important. They don't shoot a lot. Rhulani has had one shot on target of the four he has taken in the past four matches. Lerato has none on target but has also taken four shots.

"They are very problematic because their movement creates spaces for the others that come from behind, so we have to be careful."