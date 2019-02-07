Rhulani Manzini credits Chippa United coach Larsen for his revival in form
Chippa United striker Rhulani Manzini, who has been instrumental in the team's recent good run, says he owes much of his success to coach Clinton Larsen.
Manzini, 30, slotted in the goal that knocked former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup recently.
It was only his second goal for the team this season but he maintains he is in high spirits and determined to net more.
"The coach came in and gave me confidence. He is a man of integrity and he believes in our abilities. That has rubbed off on us... to believe in ourselves as well," Manzini said.
"As a striker you have to score and that is how we are judged. I believe in myself and I believe that with a good performance I can score more goals for the team.
"The confidence level is high in the team since the coach came in. He changed a lot of things."
Manzini returned to Chippa last season after he left in the previous one in a swap deal that saw defender Ayabulela Konqobe join the PE side.
The former Platinum Stars striker, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, said he was happy with the fact that he has had a clean bill of health so far this season.
Chippa are faced with another must-win fixture as the club fights to lift itself out of the bottom four of the Premier Soccer League table.
The Chilli Boys travel to face Free State Stars on Saturday at Goble Park (6pm).
They e have been unbeaten in three matches since the arrival of Larsen, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw against Baroka in a battle of the basement sides. Prior to that they beat Maritzburg United (league) and Sundowns (cup).