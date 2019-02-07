Rhulani Manzini credits Chippa United coach Larsen for his revival in form

Chippa United striker Rhulani Manzini, who has been instrumental in the team's recent good run, says he owes much of his success to coach Clinton Larsen.

Manzini, 30, slotted in the goal that knocked former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup recently.

It was only his second goal for the team this season but he maintains he is in high spirits and determined to net more.

"The coach came in and gave me confidence. He is a man of integrity and he believes in our abilities. That has rubbed off on us... to believe in ourselves as well," Manzini said.

"As a striker you have to score and that is how we are judged. I believe in myself and I believe that with a good performance I can score more goals for the team.

"The confidence level is high in the team since the coach came in. He changed a lot of things."