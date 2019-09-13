Sundowns in for a fishermen treat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane's wish has come true. Last season, the outspoken coach complained that other teams were drawn against "fishermen" while his club faced tough opponents in the CAF Champions League.

This was when local rivals Orlando Pirates went up against Light Stars from the Seychelles while Kaizer Chiefs took on Islanders Zimamoto from Zanzibar.

"We got a difficult one, I wanted fishermen, I got vegetarians," Mosimane famously said before playing Leones Vegetarianos in November.

But now Mosimane has got what he asked for, as his team will now take on those very same "fishermen" he spoke about.