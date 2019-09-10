Soccer

Sundowns may beef up security

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 10 September 2019 - 11:38

Mamelodi Sundowns will consider whether to hire extra security for the team when they travel in the CAF Champions League.

Due to the xenophobic violence that has hit the country, there is a concern about how South African clubs will be received abroad.

Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and TS Galaxy are representing SA in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The Brazilians are travelling to the Seychelles tomorrow to take on Cote d'Or in the first-leg tie of the second preliminary round on Saturday (2pm SA time).

"We have spoken with our partners in the Seychelles and there shouldn't be any problem when we travel there," acting general manager Yogesh Singh told Sowetan yesterday.

‘Enough is enough’: PSL coaches speak out against gender violence‚ xenophobia

Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches Pitso Mosimane‚ Steve Komphela‚ Wedson Nyirenda and Cavin Johnson put up a united front on Friday to strongly ...
Sport
3 days ago

"If we qualify for the group stages then obviously we will see where we are travelling to. If it is an area where there are issues then we will see and engage our people on the ground and do what needs to be done.

"Obviously the safety of our team comes first but we have faith in the relationship we have developed with people from all over the continent."

Singh admits that their counterparts in the Seychelles had expressed concern about travelling to the country for the second leg scheduled for the weekend of September 27-29.

"They have raised some concerns about the return match but we have had that dialogue and they understand that when they come here they will be safe," he said.

Downs are looking to capture their second African crown after their triumph in 2016.

Club officials have been communicating with fellow teams on the continent to assure them that they condemn the xenophobic attacks.

"We have partners all over the continent, in Ghana, Zambia and Nigeria. We do more than just [pay] lip service. Our partners know how we feel about this and they know where we stand," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane club welcomed former Barcelona centre-back Jose Ramon Alexanko as their new director of academy and scouting yesterday.

Former Orlando Pirates coach 'Micho' on verge of first trophy for Zamalek

Milutin Sredojevic will have a chance to win a trophy within a month of his arrival at Zamalek when they play the Egyptian FA Cup final in Alexandria ...
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana duo ruled out of Zambia clash

Safa have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena and Belgium-based goalkeeper Darren Keet have been ruled out of the international ...
Sport
1 week ago

Zambia include Kaizer Chiefs star Kambole in squad to meet Bafana

Zambia have included last season’s top scorer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Mwape Musonda in their squad to meet Bafana Bafana next weekend even ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X