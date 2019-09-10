Sundowns may beef up security

"If we qualify for the group stages then obviously we will see where we are travelling to. If it is an area where there are issues then we will see and engage our people on the ground and do what needs to be done.

"Obviously the safety of our team comes first but we have faith in the relationship we have developed with people from all over the continent."

Singh admits that their counterparts in the Seychelles had expressed concern about travelling to the country for the second leg scheduled for the weekend of September 27-29.

"They have raised some concerns about the return match but we have had that dialogue and they understand that when they come here they will be safe," he said.

Downs are looking to capture their second African crown after their triumph in 2016.

Club officials have been communicating with fellow teams on the continent to assure them that they condemn the xenophobic attacks.

"We have partners all over the continent, in Ghana, Zambia and Nigeria. We do more than just [pay] lip service. Our partners know how we feel about this and they know where we stand," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane club welcomed former Barcelona centre-back Jose Ramon Alexanko as their new director of academy and scouting yesterday.